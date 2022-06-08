Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Iowa State University — Dean's ListOwatonna — Lauren M. Betti, Adrien Breuer, Hunter A. Martin, Bailey Elizabeth Mason, Nicole M. Skalicky, Morgan Paige Welker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags State University News Dean's List Iowa University Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home 3 juveniles apprehended outside OMS after alleged threats Coroner says deaths in Medford are result of murder-suicide Man charged after allegedly stealing vehicle from Owatonna Motor Co. Pierce says goodbye to OHS Upcoming Events Jun 8 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8 BIG Summer Happy Hour Wed, Jun 8, 2022 Jun 9 Classic Car Cruise Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Dementia Friends Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Jun 9 Pickleball lessons Thu, Jun 9, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web ‘Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute’ Trailer: See Chris Rock, Jim Carrey & More (VIDEO) Browns excuse Baker Mayfield from minicamp Illinois airports to receive nearly $15M in funding Rangers look to continue home dominance vs. Lightning