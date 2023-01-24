University of Wisconsin-Stout — Dean's List
Blooming Prairie — Reese Millam
Claremont — Braxton Munnikhuysen
Dodge Center — August Kozisek, Nicole Kress
Owatonna — Anna Herzog
University of Wisconsin-River Falls — Dean's List
Blooming Prairie — Emily Kubicek
Dodge Center — Mikayla Courteau
Medford — Madison Jaster, Brianna O'Connor
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Dean's List
Blooming Prairie — Jillian Wigham
Ellendale — Lawren Deml, Rachel Horejsi, Mackayla Knutson,
Owatonna — Madison Berndt, Olivia Herzog, Al Moran, Quinn Reinhard
University of Minnesota Duluth — Dean's List
Claremont — Hunter Jennings
Dodge Center — Abraham Ellinghysen
Medford — Jordan Ede
Owatonna — Jacob Dehaan, Liam Dublin, Tristan Groh, Dakota Kath,
Caleb Kess, Miles Kuhn, Tyler Mollenhauer, Elyssa Munch, Evan Parker,
Emily Rahrick, Matthew Williams
