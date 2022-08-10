Campers showed off their new skills — including tap dancing, rock band performances, and trapeze stunts — that they were able to master in two short weeks during a 2018 performance day. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Campers showed off their new skills — including tap dancing, rock band performances, and trapeze stunts — that they were able to master in two short weeks during a 2018 performance day. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Performance Day is a day of shows put on by Camp Pillsbury campers. The campers worked on their acts over the two to three weeks of their camp stay.
Performances will be in theater, rock/pop bands, magic, singing, dance and circus acts.
Performance Day begins at noon and ends around 3 .pm. Families and the Owatonna community are welcomed for free for an afternoon of entertainment! An open house will follow immediately after performances and is a time for those in the community to tour our campus and see all of the renovations we have made to the campus since 2014.
The next performance days will take place on Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.