Cambria Mortgage, a residential mortgage lender, reports it has added a new location in southern Minnesota as part of its growing presence and expansion throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. The company has officially opened new doors in Owatonna at 319 N Cedar Avenue in Suite B.
The new southern Minnesota location is the primary office for longtime local Corey Samora and his team.
“I grew up in Owatonna, so it’s fun to be able to come back and serve the community that served me while I was growing up,” Samora said. “I’m excited to bring some new lending options along with a Minnesota grown brand to the Owatonna market.”
John Schroeder, President and CEO of Cambria Mortgage, expressed enthusiasm about the new location.
“This is a big move… Not only for Cambria Mortgage, but also for Corey,” Schroeder stated. “We’re glad to support Corey in his career growth, playing a part in helping him serve those in his local community more easily. We’re eager to fully immerse Cambria Mortgage into Owatonna and serve the surrounding areas.”
While the Cedar Avenue location is currently open and ready to serve the community, the Chamber of Commerce will be conducting an official ribbon cutting on March 23. Owatonna is the fifth office location Cambria Mortgage has opened; they also have locations in Eden Prairie, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville and West Saint Paul.