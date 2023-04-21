nature-center-51-cardinal-in-buckthorn.jpg

Cardinal photographed at River Bend Nature Center, Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

Perhaps we shouldn't mess with their bird brains. That’s not Randy’s intention when he whistles back at whistling cardinals. But my husband seems to enjoy the challenge, the sport, the act of communicating with the cardinals that frequent our neighborhood.

nest-3700-view-3.jpg

A bird nest and hatched egg (not a cardinal's) found in my yard. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo April 2021)
river-bend-8456-cardinal-in-tree.jpg

Cardinal at River Bend. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
fairgrounds-3483-swallow-nests.jpg

Barn swallow nests cling to a building at the Rice County Fairgrounds, Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo March 2021)
nature-center-17-cardinal.jpg

Cardinal at River Bend. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at https://mnprairieroots.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments