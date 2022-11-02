Santa

(Photo courtesy of Bass Pro Shops)

Santa’s Wonderland — the ultimate free family Christmas event — is returning to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores across North America, including the Cabela's store located in Owatonna, this holiday season. In 2022, Bass Pro Shops celebrates 50 years of helping families make special memories that last a lifetime. This year, millions of kids and families will experience the magic of Christmas at the retailer and receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo with Santa. Scheduling a time to visit Santa is now more convenient than ever with free online reservations.

