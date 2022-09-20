Bushel Boy Farms, a leading producer of fresh, local, greenhouse-grown produce year-round in the Upper Midwest, now grows cucumbers at its Owatonna greenhouse. The first harvest will hit shelves at major retailers throughout the Twin Cities in October. Bushel Boy Farms is the first company in Minnesota to produce the crop year-round.
Cucumbers are just the second crop to be grown using Bushel Boy Farms’ high-wire production system. The company, now in its 32nd year in operation, is already known for its nine varieties of garden flavor tomatoes, as well as greenhouse-grown strawberries, launched in 2021. The news follows a recent report from The Food Institute that continued investments in the vertical farming industry will bolster its projected market value to $20.9 billion by 2029, a sign of the market’s value during current global economic and supply chain challenges.
“We’re driving innovation for the greenhouse farming industry in the Midwest with the launch of cucumbers, our first vertically grown crop in decades,” said President Chuck Tryon. “We’ve strived to build our brand on the premium flavor and quality of our tomatoes, and consumers can expect that same level of commitment with these new products when they see our logo in stores.”
In addition to its Minnesota facility, the company also owns and operates a 16-acre greenhouse and campus in Mason City, Iowa that opened in 2020.
Retailers carrying Bushel Boy Farms’ cucumbers include Cub Foods, Kowalski’s Market, Coborn’s Grocery Stores, Lunds & Byerlys, Hy-Vee, Jerry’s Foods and more.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.