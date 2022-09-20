Cucumbers

Bushel Boy Farms is excited to announce that it’s now growing cucumbers at its Owatonna greenhouse. (Photo courtesy of Bushel Boy Farms)

Bushel Boy Farms, a leading producer of fresh, local, greenhouse-grown produce year-round in the Upper Midwest, now grows cucumbers at its Owatonna greenhouse. The first harvest will hit shelves at major retailers throughout the Twin Cities in October. Bushel Boy Farms is the first company in Minnesota to produce the crop year-round.

