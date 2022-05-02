BIRTHDAY: Gen Baldus - 100th May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gen Baldus will be celebrating her 100th birthday on May 4, 2022. Those who wish to send cards or letters can do so by addressing them to:CBCPO Box 162Watson, MN 56295 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baldus Birthday Military Letter Cbc Mn Gen Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now 3 charged after large drug discovery near Hope School Board approves redevelopment agreement for existing high school 'Dancing with Our Steele County Stars' returns for 10th year Warrant issued for woman who alleged crashed into home Farmers Market returns first weekend in May Upcoming Events May 2 Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting Mon, May 2, 2022 May 3 Genealogy Club Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Author Talk with Allen Eskens Tue, May 3, 2022 May 4 Coffee Club Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, May 4, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Amazon Freevee Announces Lineup of New & Returning Shows Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals Iowa bill allows child care tuition flexibility Childhood Body Size Has Causal Impact on T1D Risk