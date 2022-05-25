Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) and 38 agencies received a one-time gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, collectively totaling $122.6 million. Though BBBS of Southern Minnesota was not in this round of funding from Scott, mentorship in Southern Minnesota remains vital to the youth in our community. We thank all of our staff, partners, donors and volunteers for their continued support and investment.
“Even though we were not directly funded, this donation is transformative for BBBS as a whole, said Michelle Redman, Executive Director of BBBS of Southern Minnesota. “We celebrate this gift to BBBS and the youth we serve across the nation.”
We hope that this historic moment for the greater BBBS movement inspires more people in our community to consider supporting our mission to empower youth with positive mentoring relationships.
BBBS of Southern Minnesota is celebrating 50 years of empowering and igniting the potential of local youth. With over 250 youth currently waiting for a mentor, summer is a great time to become a Big. We can't do it alone. We believe in Bigger Together. We hope this encourages more people and partners to join us in transforming mentorship for young people today and for generations to come.