Matt Gillard, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Venture is pleased to announce Benjamin Gillard as the newest agent to join the Owatonna RE/MAX office.
“Some of my earliest memories are of helping my dad Matt with his real estate business — from measuring room sizes, to learning the proper way to put a sign in the ground, and ‘always’ talking about real estate with clients or anyone with questions. Fast forward more than 20 years from those early memories with my dad; I am now dedicated to a career in real estate alongside him,” said Benjamin. “Having come from years working as a plumber, I am familiar and knowledgeable about construction and maintenance of properties and homes. This experience, along with my ability to listen and desire to help others with the important decisions involved in selling or buying a home, will be invaluable to the people we serve.”
Ben adds, “I had met all the agents and staff at RE/MAX Venture prior to making this important decision; I am excited to be joining such a great group of people in such a positive and supportive environment.”
“Given my 20+ years in the business, Ben definitely was exposed to all things real estate from a very young age,” said Matt Gillard. “I am proud of the person he has become — his work ethic, solid values, initiative, ability to problem solve, willingness to learn, and his commitment to help others. I look forward to our close father/son relationship growing into a great partnership as we work together in our personal real estate business.”
