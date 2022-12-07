Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna, part of the Benedictine, a leading faith-based provider of senior care and living services in the Midwest, received the top High-Performing recognition in the short-stay rehabilitation category, as noted in the recently released 2022-2023 U.S. News and World Report “Best Nursing Homes” report.
The ratings are based on U. S. News and World Report’s own in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and includes data on consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room and hospital visits. More than 15,000 nursing homes across the country were evaluated and rated them for quality in two different areas: short-term rehabilitation and long term care.
The short-term rehabilitation rating is based 10 quality measures focused on staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints and processes of care. The ranking designates nursing homes as high performing, average or below average in the care they provided to residents who spent 100 days or fewer at a skilled nursing facility as needed as a result of a stroke or accident, joint replacement or other rehabilitation-focused recovery. Benedictine Owatonna ranked better than the national average in majority of the measures.
“We are so proud to receive this recognition for our short-term rehabilitation program,” said Lisa Kern, executive director. “Our short term rehabilitation therapy program is personalized to help individuals recuperate, to gain strength and ultimately resume their everyday life. Our program is successful due to the team of dedicated professionals who provide each resident with the support and expertise needed to achieve their personal goals.”
“The heart of Benedictine’s Mission is serving those in need in keeping with our Core Values of Hospitality, Stewardship, Respect and Justice. Congratulations and thank you to all at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna for their hard work and dedication to living our Core Values daily while providing quality, compassionate care to those they serve,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.