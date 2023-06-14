...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the
Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and
older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled
across central Minnesota this afternoon. AQI observations are in
in the Red (Unhealthy for Everybody) category across the alert
area and will continue to be until at least Thursday morning.
Smoke will gradually dissipate across the area Thursday - but
may be slower to clear in the Minnesota and Mississippi River
Valleys. Therefore the alert has been extended until Friday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
To celebrate Pollinator week, The Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance of Steele County will be selling native pollinator plants at the Owatonna Central Park Farmer's Market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Bee Friendly Environmental Alliance. Several types of milkweed, asters and many other plants will be available.