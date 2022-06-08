If you’ve ever needed extra cash to tide you over to your next paycheck, you understand the appeal of a payday loan. Now, video ads on places like TikTok are promoting small, short-term loans to a new, young audience – and making them seem cheap and easy. However, just because it looks simple, doesn’t mean it is. Predatory payday lenders are using the platform to make dishonest claims promising instant cash with no credit checks, late fees, or interest rates.
Many times, the advertisers are getting around the rules of the platform. TikTok and Meta have rules restricting ads for short term/payday loans, but some have found their way through.
Here’s what you should know before taking out a payday loan from a social media ad.
Understanding payday loans featured on social media ads
Apps might not call it an “interest rate” but that’s what it is. Many of the lenders that advertise on TikTok try to skirt regulations by creating new names for their service. By calling their interest rates a “tip” or a “fee,” lenders hope you won’t notice just how much interest you’ll actually pay. Keep in mind that responsible lenders will always be willing to disclose the APR on their loans.
Payday loans are costly. A two-week payday loan with a $15 fee to borrow $100 translates to an annual percentage rate (APR) of almost 400 percent, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That’s a huge jump from even a high interest rate credit card, which have rates of about 30 percent.
Just because it’s easy, doesn’t make a payday loan a good idea. If you are young or have no access to other types of credit, you are an ideal target for a payday lender. Less-than-scrupulous lenders promote the fact that you don’t need a credit check or any paperwork to get a loan. However, that ease can come at a high cost. Before you pursue a payday loan, spend some time shopping around for other options.
Not all social media ads are truthful. Payday lenders seen on TikTok may promise you instant cash. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Many companies like these have faced scrutiny for deceptive lending practices, and some may simply be after access to your bank account. Don’t believe everything you see on social media ads without doing further research.
Be sure you can repay the loan. With such high interest rates, many people find themselves stuck in a debt cycle. In addition, payday loans can ruin your credit if you find yourself unable to pay back what you owe.