The Associated Church is excited to announce that it is partnering with Rainbowatonna to sponsor a Pride worship service as part of the Pride in the Park festivities. Community members are invited to come to Associated Church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8 to attend an affirming, celebratory worship service. Chaplain Nathan Black, Rev. Dr. Walter John Boris, and Pat Postlewaite, CRE, lead the worship. Affirming pastors and clergy from Owatonna and around the region will also be present as our guests. The sacrament of Holy Communion will be served during worship, and ALL are welcome at the table, regardless of age, gender, race, sexual orientation, marital status, or faith tradition. God’s welcome is inclusive and expansive, and love of God is extravagant.

  

