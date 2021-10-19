Join the Steele County Historical Society on October 27th for a scary evening with a screening of the 1959 horror film, The House on Haunted Hill. This classic, featuring the one-and-only Vincent Price, will be the perfect way to begin your Halloween weekend. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. and finish around 8:30 p.m.
This program is for adults age 21 and older only as beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $2 for Historical Society members and $5 for nonmembers, and they will be available at the door or available for advanced purchase at the History Center.
Come by the Foremost Brewing Cooperative’s Halloween bash for live music by The Boo’s Bros. starting at 7 p.m. on October 30th. Happy hour kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be $1 off all Foremost beer pints. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the best group and individual costumes.
Cue Company in Blooming Prairie is hosting Boos & Booze at the Pizza Cellar on October 30th at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to have a spootacular fun time. There will be costume contests and drink specials throughout the night.