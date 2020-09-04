The city archery hunt deadline is Friday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. All hunters must be at least 18 years of age and have a Minnesota DNR hunting license. Dates of the hunt are Nov. 1-28 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23.
All applicants must pass a proficiency test using the same equipment with which they will be hunting. Tests dates are Sept. 26 or Oct. 3. Two sets of 15 permits will be randomly awarded Oct. 8 from the pool passing the test. After the drawing, hunters will be called in the order they were drawn to choose their location.
Only antlerless deer may be harvested, but hunters may Earn-A-Buck. Bag limit is 5 deer per hunter. Parks available include Cashman, Hammann, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, North Straight River Parkway, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Manthey Park, Maple Creek Parkway and Kriesel Park. Mineral Springs Park is available for the second half only.
For a full application or to register, go to the Parks and Recreation website. Cost to participate is $20. Please contact Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364 or maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us with any questions.