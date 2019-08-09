The 2019 Federated Challenge raises more than $3 million for Big Brothers Big Sisters

OWATONNA — Fifty-nine prominent businesses and more than 500 private citizens gathered at The Saint Paul RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, for the fifteenth annual Federated Challenge supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters. Awe-inspiring generosity on the part of corporate sponsors and attendees generated more than $3 million during this charitable event. One hundred percent of the money raised will be donated to the three Minnesota Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. These monies support one-to-one mentoring that change the lives of Littles for the better, forever, and the Federated Challenge Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund provides up to $5,000 per year to qualified Littles and high school-aged Bigs enrolled in a non-four-year program at a trade or technical school or community college that focuses on career-ready skills training.
The 2019 Federated Challenge, emceed by Dave Lee from WCCO Radio, featured a Together We Shine-themed gala and auction. America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne, a 14-year-old ventriloquist and singer from Oklahoma City, Okla., was the featured performer. The Minnesota United, along with its CEO Chris Wright, were honored during the evening for their support and commitment to youth mentoring. On Monday, July 29, Federated Challenge attendees reconvened for a round of golf at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota.
“The Federated Challenge continues to garner an exceptional amount of funds, which directly supports young people facing adversity,” Federated Challenge Co-Chair Jeff Fetters said. “Numerous children have a brighter future thanks to the leadership and generosity of our corporate sponsors. We are proud to join these valued organizations in support of youth mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters.”
The Federated Challenge was founded in 2004 as a two-day fund-raising event hosted by Federated Insurance, a commercial insurance company headquartered in Owatonna, Minnesota. Now in its fifteenth year, this event has raised nearly $38 million for youth mentoring programs.