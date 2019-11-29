Tis the season of cold weather, hot chocolate, ice, and several inches of snow. If you are someone who has chronic pain, suffers from an injury, or normal aches and pains, this season may not be your favorite especially when it comes to removing snow. However, did you know there are ways to ease tension on your body when shoveling and blowing snow?
Before removing snow, you should always begin by stretching or warming up. This can be done by marching in place and stretching your arms above your head. It is important to keep in mind that removing snow can be a very strenuous activity so allow yourself plenty of time and pace yourself. If there is a possibility of ice, make sure to keep your feet underneath you and take smaller steps. Here are a few other tips that also help you avoid unnecessary pain during or after snow removal:
• Shovel early and often — fresh snow is lighter then packed snow
• Wear proper footwear — use boots/shoes with solid treads to prevent slipping
• Take frequent breaks to catch your breath and replenish fluids
• Push the snow instead of lifting — use your leg muscles instead of your back muscles
Nowadays a variety of equipment can be used beside shovels to remove snow such as a snow blower or a snowplow. You may also hire a snow removal service to remove the snow for you.
However, if you are determined to shovel your snow this year, remember there are a variety of shovels to choose from, varying in size and style. For instance, blades are found as a scoop, a pusher, or a combination of the two. You will also see different handles such as a bent handle, a spring assisted handle, and a straight handle. It may appear overwhelming at first, but the most important thing to remember is to make sure you choose a shovel that fits your personal needs.
If you are short, a smaller shovel will be easier to push snow around. If you are tall a taller shovel will allow less tension in your back. Aim for a size you can comfortably handle without straining your back when moving snow.
Remember to keep in mind: shovel early and often, wear proper footwear, and push the snow instead off lifting. If you must lift, squat with your legs apart, knees bent, back straight and use your legs. Repetitive bending at the waist may cause injuries to the back.