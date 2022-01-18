...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Little Theatre of Owatonna seeks scholarship applicants for 54th year
Little Theatre of Owatonna is proud to announce it is seeking eligible candidates for its 2022 Veta Alexander LTO Scholarship(s). Graduating high school students in Steele County who have been accepted at an accredited two or four-year college for a full-time course of study and have experience and interest in the performing arts are eligible.
Recipients are selected based on theatre involvement, academic record, community participation, leadership qualities, and school activities.
Details and forms for the application can be found on the Little Theatre of Owatonna website, http://littletheatreofowatonna.org, and are available from the county’s local school guidance counselor/career center. Two recommendations are also required and should be sent directly to the Scholarship Chairperson at the listed address. All application components should be postmarked by Friday, April 8, 2022.
Announcements and notification regarding the scholarship recipients will be made in May. Recipient(s) will be celebrated and the scholarship(s) presented at awards ceremonies later in the school year at the appropriate schools(s) and at the opening night of LTO’s summer production, The Color of Stars by Dwayne Hartford on Friday, June 10.
Little Theatre of Owatonna is committed to providing opportunities and incentives for youth in the Owatonna area to explore the dramatic arts. Over $60,000 has been awarded to
Steele county high school graduates since the scholarship’s inception in 1969. Questions regarding this scholarship should be directed to Gaylene Steckelberg, LTO Scholarship Chairperson, P.O. Box 64, Owatonna, MN 55060.
The Color of Stars is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinios.