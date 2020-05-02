It was an unusual happening, but in its history, Owatonna High School has had two mid-year graduation ceremonies. In light of the fact that the Class of 2020 at OHS will probably not have a graduation ceremony, I thought it a good time to look back at these two unique commencements, one of them as recent as 1999. Let’s first review the commencement of the OHS Class of 1944. The forward in the Totem yearbook that year set the scene. “The war made necessary changes in life at OHS this year. Our schedule was changed to accommodate pre-school classes for those students who helped alleviate the man-power by working downtown part of the day. Throughout the year senior boys took exams for special appointments in the services. Some of the boys had to leave for service even before they completed the year. A part of our class attended school last summer and graduated at the end of the first semester in order to meet service requirements. Some of our courses where changed to meet government suggestions. We made changes willingly, and gave up many things because we believed that by doing so we were contributing our share toward safeguarding our democratic ideals.”
Twenty-three boys who entered OHS as members of the Class of 1944 service in the armed forces. One of these, Robert Wolfe, gave his life while serving in the Navy. The other boys from that class included Norbert Eschenbach, Marvin Ochs, Leo Kramer, Robert Wavrin, Ernest Langer, John Klemmer, Don Scholljegerdes, Wayne Haug, Milton Linse, Lee Carpenter, Edwin Kordosky, Robert Langer, Elwin Wandry, Leonard Kuntz, William Harty, Gerald Pavek, Harold Harlicker, Clarence Wanous, John Cummings, Leonard Fritze, Alvin Thompson and Bruce Wilson. Only four of this group were able to graduate from high school at the spring ceremonies including Lee Carpenter, Gerald Pavek, Don Scholljegerdes and Elwin Wandrey, of whom would have graduated mid-term if they had not enlisted. They received their diplomas after successfully completing basic training.
Mid-term graduation
For the first time in the history of Owatonna High School, a mid-term graduation exercise was held for the Class of 1943. Members of that graduating class were the boys whose 18th birthdays occurred during the first semester, thus making them draft eligible. These boys were able to graduate because they had attended school during the summer, completing one semester’s work at that time. Those eleven mid-year grads wore gowns for their graduation ceremony on Jan. 21, 1944 in the OHS auditorium. Those grads included Ervin Behsman, Edwin Darby, Edmund Haas, Hugh Miller, David Phelps, John Wiersbinski, John Gunn, James Martin, ArthurPeterson, Ed Satchell and Blaine Zellinski.
1999 Mid-year commencement
There were a number of WW II veterans from OHS that did not receive diplomas in 1943 because they were already in the service. In 1999, school administrators were made aware of this and decided to have a mid-year commencement to honor these veterans. The ceremony was held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11 in the small group forum at the high school. Vocal music was provided by a high school quartet directed by Al Zinter and instrumental music was provided by the OHS Dinner Ensemble directed by Mark Gitch. Speaking on behalf of the grads was Everett Zeise. OHS Principal Jim Herzog presented the diplomas assisted by Assistant Principals Peter Grant and Matthew Schoen.
The grads
The following WW II veterans were presented with their diplomas at that commencement including Reuben Brase (deceased: the diploma was accepted by his wife, Audrey), Gerald Gregor, Harvey Grunwald, Eugene Hendrickson, Earl Huberg, Arvid Hustad, Sanford Johnson, Ernest Langer and Kenneth Langer (deceased: the diploma was accepted by his sister, Violet Risberg), Henry Seykora, Charles Stursa, Rudolph Stursa, Howard Thamert, Richard Wagner, Harold Wolesky, Everett Zeise and William Zeise.
A recollection by Hugh Miller
Hugh Miller, a member of the 1943 mid-year graduation class, gave Darryl Hill, OHS Historian, this account: Physics and math were taught during the summer classes and each were two hours in length so we could get full credit. Mr. Amundson taught physics and Lawrence Goodrich taught math. Then, during the first semester, Harold Havig taught Social Studies and Mabel Shirley taught English. At that time, Paul M. Halverson was Principal and C. Vinton Burt was Superintendent.
July 4 fireworks
still planned
I visited with John Havelka of the Fireworks Committee who tells me that they are still planning to hold the July fireworks display at the fairgrounds. “We’re on until someone tells us we can’t do it. We may have to cordon off the grandstand, but the fireworks display is high and can be viewed from a lawn chair with proper distancing or from one’s car.
The fireworks display is always paid for a year ahead, so anyone wishing to donate to next year’s display can send a check to the Chamber of Commerce. Label the check “Fireworks 2021”
Cancellations
The Ellendale Days committee has canceled this year’s celebration due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shirley Schultz tells me that the Central Park Farmer’s Market will not open until June. The Kid’s Safety Camp has been canceled for this year. The Veteran’s Roundtables for May and June have been canceled.
Update on Master Gardeners
I received an update on the Master Gardeners of Steele County from coordinator Lorrie Rugg. She wrote, “The University of Minnesota has us working remotely from home. We have no face-to-face meetings until July 1. Therefore, all of our events, including the plant sale, have been canceled.” Also, the Farmer’s Market in Central Park will not be held until June.
A baseball history story
With all baseball not allowed to be played, I am going to repeat a story I wrote about the community baseball team of 1938. Owatonna’s all-time great sports writer and promoter “Lefty Ringhofer” had put together the fastest amateur baseball league in the state and Robert I “Bob” Bzoskie had met the need for Owatonna fans by organizing and managing one of the finest teams in the state.
Bzoskie had boundless energy and often would spend nearly a 40-hour week getting the ball park in shape for Sunday’s game. He was the chief of procurement, recruiter, crew leader, builder, painter, fundraiser and whatever other position called for in building a fine, sturdy, comfortable grandstand in Dartt’s Park. He included a state-of-the-art press box perched on the roof which included plenty of bleachers to accommodate hundreds of fans.
Bzoskie Sign Co. was where Bob made his money and the Owatonna ballpark was where he spent much of it.
State champions
In 1938, Bzoskie and his popular ball club won the Minnesota State Championship and went on to play in the national playoffs in Battle Creek, Michigan. There are some familiar names of ball players that were members of this team. There was center fielder Ken Fichten, first baseman George “Brown” Krahulec, Seymore “See” Erdman, Bill McGrann, Bill Guse, Bobby Reint, Harold St. Germain, Ross McMahon, Happy Lowe, Werner Jenke, Mel Bzoskie, Walt Petroberg and George “Whitey” Wavrin and pitchers Fred Luedke and Al Bell. Nothing in the state had succeeded in bringing southern Minnesota communities together like hometown baseball.
A long-time banking career comes to an end
April 30 marked the retirement of Roxanne Arndt, who was one of three original Community Bank Owatonna officers when the bank opened in 2003. Prior to her 17 plus years with Community Bank, Owatonna, she worked for what is now United Prairie Bank. (the bank was previously known by other names including Community Bank, Minnesota and Owatonna State Bank.) She worked for the Lewis family when they owned the bank. Shortly after the Lewis’ sold the bank, Roxanne along with fellow employees Dale Bowers and Steve Grams, plus several board members of the Lewis’ bank came together and formed a new community bank in Owatonna, which became Community Bank, Owatonna. She was one of the original investors in the new bank, and remains a shareholder today.
Roxanne is a Waseca native and she’s spent her career as a banker in the Owatonna market. She and her husband, Dan, have lived in Owatonna since 1977. Roxanne began her banking career in 1974 when she was employed at First National Bank in Owatonna.An open house for Roxanne will be held at a later date.
Marcus Andrist
receives the
Ringhofer scholarship
Marcus Andrist of Owatonna, son of Allison and Jake Andrist, has been named as this year’s recipient of the Ted G. Ringhofer Memorial Scholarship, awarded by TPS Insurance Agency and the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Ambassadors. Marcus plans to attend Drake University in Des Moines studying Computer Science.
Rememberin
special friends
Mentioning Ted Ringhofer brings to mind my close friendship with him, and with Cliff Elmore. I first met Ted when he worked in his father’s meat market across the street from our radio station on Cedar. I did a lot of things with Ted and we had lots of laughs. I still remember the red Pontiac convertible Ted drove. He was the “puller” for the OHS Homecoming Queen float for many years. Ted was always active in the community. I remember the tough decision he had to make to leave the family business and apply for the position of president of the Chamber of Commerce, which he served for 29 years. He spent 24 years on the City Council. He was a pilot and loved flying his “Moony” airplane. I remember Mary and I flying to the state fair with Ted and Wanda, landing at the St. Paul airport. I also remember when he crashed his plane at the end of the field runway at Athan Langlie’s farm (who was a flying farmer). Ted landed there one morning when the grass runway was wet from dew and he couldn’t stop. He tried to get back in the air, but failed and ran through a barbed wire fence into Athan’s cornfield. His passenger was another good friend of both Ted and me, Cliff Elmore.
I first became acquainted with Elmore in the Jaycees. He was driver of the green Murphy transportation truck, seen every day downtown. He drove that truck for 23 years for Murphy and later he drove for Pribyl Transfer and Grathen Transfer of Faribault. Cliff never lost his West Virginia accent. His wife Rose’s roots brought him back to Owatonna. A fall off of his truck tore a rotator cuff and ended his truck driving days. He served as Captain of the Steele County Civil Defense for 18 years and served on the city council for 10 years. He ended his working career as maintenance supervisor for the Cedar Mall.
Another square dance club
Jean Krause dropped me a note in response to my column last week about square dancing. She pointed out that there was another club called the “Merry Squares” that was formed by Heber and Zelda Boyette in the 1950’s through early 1970’s, especially for single 18-year-olds after high school to folks in their 30’s. Jean wrote, “People from Federated, Jostens, farmers, school teachers and others from all walks of life were welcome to enjoy good clean fun. There was a problem, however, when romances developed and by the early 70’s, most of the dancers had married each other! It’s interesting to know that about 25 of these same dancers still get together each month, not to dance, but to play cards, visit and eat out at favorite restaurants. When the Boyette’s retired and wintered in Texas, I took a toll and sent them some statistics about the old club (number of marriages, number of children born and not one divorce among the entire group). The Boyette’s did our community a huge and wonderful thing when they started that club so many years ago.”
Jean and her husband were all personal friends of Cal Golden, the international caller who came to Owatonna to call at the Pumpkinfest for about nine years. He conducted Callers College for callers in the area as well as calling for packed dance floors. “I remember some being at the VFW Hall and at the then, junior high cafeteria. Cal and his wife Sharon, were personal friends of ours. Sharon and I taught together at Washington School. She later left to teach abroad, met and married Cal, who was in the Air Force. After he retired from the service, they lived in Arkansas. Both have passed on.”
