A “Say No To California Car Mandates” event will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 8-9 a.m. at the VFW at 135 Oakdale in Owatonna.
Center of American Experiment will be at the Owatonna VFW on their 17-city Minnesota tour featuring experts Scott Lambert and Isaac Orr regarding the Governor Walz mandate for auto dealers to sell more electric cars. Presenters will include Scott Lambert, President of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association, and Isaac Orr, a Policy Fellow at Center of the American Experiment
This is a free event to the public. Press and media invited. Social distancing protocol will be encouraged. Contact Mike Jensen at 507-456-1445 or Pam Seaser 507-390-5181 with any questions.