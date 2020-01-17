Owatanna resident attends U of M School of Dentistry

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL — Jordan Kubista from Owatanna is in her first-year at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and where she is earning a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) to become a licensed dentist.
Kubista answers questions about why she decided to attend the U of M, plans for their first-year in school and after graduation.
Q: Why did you choose the U of M School of Dentistry?
A: I enjoyed the atmosphere and welcoming community I felt on my interview day. I also wanted to stay in Minnesota.
Q: What are you excited to accomplish in your first year at the School of Dentistry?
A: I’m excited to learn about the field that I am so passionate about.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: I plan on moving to a small town to practice dentistry there.
As a student in the four-year DDS program, Kubista will provide care in a variety of supervised settings including 10 weeks in rural or underserved urban communities during his fourth year to develop a broader understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a dentist in all settings. In addition, he will have the option to work in a rural dental clinic for three weeks during the summer months in year two or three, shadowing an experienced dentist.