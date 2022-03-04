Pictured from left to right: Michelle Martin, Spherion; Tom Dufresne, President Owatonna Foundation; Laura Brady, Spherion; Ann Miller, Owner of Spherion Staffing; Jessica Ortiz and Delana Sevier, both of Spherion; and Betsy Lindgren, Trustee of Owatonna Foundation.
Showing their continued commitment to our community, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting made a generous donation to the Owatonna Foundation recently. As a new supporter, Spherion and owner Ann Miller gave a combined total of $1,000 to support the Owatonna Foundation’s mission.
Through generous contributions from local businesses and individuals, the Owatonna Foundation supports the community by awarding scholarships and grants for projects related to education, community, recreation, and the arts.
“Spherion is proud to be a contributor to The Owatonna Foundation because we believe in its mission of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Thank you, Owatonna Foundation!” said Ann Miller, owner of Spherion Staffing in Owatonna.
“The Owatonna Foundation values the support of great businesses in our community like Spherion Staffing and Recruiting that invest in our community. All that the Owatonna Foundation has accomplished is made possible because of donors like Spherion.” said Owatonna Foundation Board President Tom Dufresne.
About the Owatonna Foundation
The Owatonna Foundation was established in 1957 with the goal of improving the quality of life for present and future generations of Owatonna residents. Since then, the Owatonna Foundation has committed close $13 million dollars in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students. Their first scholarship deadline of April 10 for nontraditional students graduating this year is quickly approaching. Their first grant deadline is May 1. Please visit their website www.owatonnafoundation.org for more information on the Owatonna Foundation and their scholarship and grant requirements and applications. Or call their office at 507-455-2995.