ROCHESTER — Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays beginning Monday, Aug. 19 on various state highways in six southeast Minnesota counties as crews begin chip sealing work to help preserve the roadways, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. Delays should be minimal through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed before Labor Day.
Highways scheduled for chip sealing work include:
• Hwy 3 in Faribault
• Hwy 21 near Faribault
• Hwy 14 east of Interstate 35 in Owatonna
• Hwy 14 – two-lane highway east of Owatonna to Dodge Center
• Hwy 56 from Kenyon to Randolph
• Hwy 63 along 75th Street Northwest north of Rochester
• Hwy 14 from Chester to St. Charles
Chip sealing involves applying a thin film of heated asphalt on the road surface, followed by the placement of small rock or “chips.” The chips are compacted onto the road to allow for maximum adherence to the asphalt and excess stone is swept away. A fog sealant is applied on the top before the interim striping is done on the road. Chip sealing protects the pavement from the effects of sun and water, increases skid resistance, fills small cracks and other surface defects. The treatment can extend the life of asphalt pavement by 5 to 7 years. Learn more at MnDOT’s Road Knowledge website www.dot.state.mn.us/information/roads/chip-seal.html.
MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.