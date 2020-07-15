The 761 Foundation Board recently elected Melanie Sunnarborg to serve a three-year term on its board of directors.
The Foundation is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization that administers scholarships and funds educational opportunities and programs in Steele County not usually supported by tax dollars
Sunnarborg is a 2007 graduate of Owatonna High School and a 2011 graduate of Winona State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication. She is currently a commercial underwriter at Federated Insurance.
Sunnarborg and her husband, Joe, are residents of Owatonna and have been involved in many community organizations. They have two children who are eager to join the Owatonna Public Schools.
Other 761 Foundation Board members include: Bruce Paulson, Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, Mary Larson, Greg Stroik, Mark Dietz, Samona Grubish, Paul Knutson, Mark Sebring, George Dow, Charlie Herrmann, Barbara Judd, Sara McKay and Lucas Arndt.
The Independent School District 761 Foundation has awarded nearly $3.5 million for programs and scholarships since its inception. Its goal has been, and still is, to provide resources for programs not funded by tax dollars and to provide for post-secondary scholarships.
More information about the Foundation and its grants and programs may be found at 761foundation.com or by calling 444-8610.