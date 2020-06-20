Jeff Elstad, Superintendent of Owatonna Public Schools has been named as one member of a group of seven public school superintendents who will serve on a work group appointed by Gov. Walz to discuss and advise him on school issues that are being faced by the state. They will make recommendations to the Commissioner of Education, Catherine Ricker. Elstad, who assumes the presidency of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators starting July 1 feels it is an honor to be asked to serve. “Many of the superintendents serving on this working group are from the Twin Cities. I feel it is important to have outstate Minnesota schools represented. I am happy to serve. We are fortunate to have Elstad heading our school district and his expertise has been recognized by his peers on a statewide basis. As one of my regular dining friends said, “Elstad is the best of the best.”
Drive-in Dairy Days
There are a handful of scheduled activities this summer that will go on as scheduled. One of those events will be sponsored by the Steele County ADA. ‘Drive-in Dairy Days’ will be held next weekend, June 27 and 28 at the Steele County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. It’s a celebration of June Dairy Month. There will be a number of fair food vendors present including Godfather’s Pizza, Torey’s, Schroeder’s Concessions (cheese curds and corn dogs), Auntie L’s Deep-Fried Oreos, El Rey Del Tacos, Piggy Blues, Kona Blue Ice, Sharon’s Kettle Corn, Tom Thumb Donuts and Evan’s Eatery (Sunday only). The famous ADA malts will be available. Plan to drive by and take in the observance of our dedicated dairy farmers and the dairy industry.
Dairy royalty named
Even without a dairy banquet this year, the Steele County ADA named the 2020 dairy princesses on May 31 during a ceremony at the fairgrounds. They are Kylie Kruckeberg, Sam Fredin, Lilly Zollner and Katelyn Rysavy. Unfortunately, with no state fair this year, a new Minnesota Dairy Princess coronation will not be held.
Fireworks are on
Many have asked me about the July 4 fireworks in Owatonna. Yes, they are still on, although you will have to watch them from your car or lawn chair as the grandstand will not be used for spectators due to COVID 19. Your financial support of the fireworks display is important as funds are collected for next year’s display. If you wish to donate, make check out to the fireworks fund and send it to the Chamber of Commerce at 320 Hoffman Drive. Enjoy one of the few summer activities that are still being held as scheduled.
Canceled
The fly-in French Toast breakfast sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol has been canceled for this year. The Owatonna airport “Outdoor Movie Night” held that same weekend is also canceled. Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cancelation of this year’s Bright Star Theater Summer Camp. The camp will be scheduled again next year.
Driver’s license renewals
I have some additional information on driver’s license renewals that may be facing you. I stopped by the Owatonna license bureau and quickly had my license renewed. In fact, I received my new license within a week and a half. The folks there were friendly, efficient and helpful in the process.
Here’s some additional information. You can temporarily skip the trip to the Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) office and renew online provided you have not changed your name, address, signature or driver’s license number. In late May, Governor Walz signed a bill into law that waived requirements for those renewing licenses to pass a vision screening and have a new photo taken. The reprieve, however, is not permanent. It applies only to renewals completed by June 30, 2021. After that, drivers will be required to have a new photo taken and their vision screened.
Drivers whose licenses have lapsed since Gov. Walz called a peacetime emergency in March have been granted an automatic extension. Licenses that expire between March 12 and July 31 will remain valid through August 31 including identification cards, instruction permits, provisional licenses, operator permits, limited licenses, farm-work licenses and disability parking placards. To renew online, drivers should go to drive.mn.gov and click on the “Apply for a driver’s license or State ID link. Applicants will be asked to submit information and pay the $32.00 fee. Licenses will be sent by mail.
The Shea House
Someone asked me last week about the history of the home that now serves as the offices of Walbran, Walbran and Furness law offices. The house is nestled among the Federated additions on Main Street and sits next to a Federated parking lot that used to house the Alexander Apartments. When Federated expanded on that property, the Walbran family decided not to sell the home, so Federated developed around it.
I ran across information in my rather ratty filing system that Mark Walbran gave me in 2001 about the house which was built in 1892 by John Shea, an early Owatonna Mayor and merchant. He was an interesting character and was a cousin to Joe Shea’s father. He was a “true type of the western pioneer”, standing six feet high and weighing 225 pounds. He was born in Illinois and moved with his family to Berlin Township in 1856. In his youth, he enlisted in the first Minnesota Mountain Rangers and fought in both the Indian War and the Civil War. He returned home in 1866 when he was taken with “gold fever”. He spent the next eight years in Montana and Idaho. Upon returning to Owatonna, he opened a dry goods and clothing store.
There were eight children in the Shea family. The home that you see on Main Street, with seven bedrooms, was large enough to accommodate the Shea family. One of the home’s more notable features are the leaded stained-glass windows in the living room on the east side, now used as a law conference room.
Shea’s daughter, Margaret, was a public-school teacher and continued to live in the Shea residence. She maintained the home as a rooming house for young working women employed at Jostens and Federated. She had strict rules of the house, including one which prohibited gentlemen callers from being in the guest rooms.
John and Mary Walbran, Owatonna attorneys, purchased the home from Ms. Shea in 1963 and the Walbran firm has maintained its law office there until now.
I included a photo of this house. When I came to town, the Associated Church was located just west of the home. The photo shows the Presbyterian Church, located on the site, before the brick church was built.
This year marks the 84th year since John Walbran started the firm in the fall of 1936. His wife, Mary, joined the firm in 1939 as one of the first female lawyers in the state.
More on Alexander apartments
I mentioned the Alexander apartments which were located next to the Shea house at Main and Elm. I ran across a few more memories of those apartments in a letter I received 20 years ago from Elaine Larson Beich of Sykeston, North Dakota. Elaine was a stepsister to Gwen Fichten of Owatonna.
Elaine wrote, “My grandfather, Elias Eliason, was the custodian in the apartment building. He and my grandmother had living quarters on the fourth floor (actually the attic). My mother and I lived on the third floor. Most of the residents at the time I lived there were single, middle aged people or elderly…hence no kids. I had one special friend that lived there. Her name was Jean Muilenburg. We spent many happy hours playing in and around the outside. We explored every nook and cranny from the basement coal bin to the farthest corners of the attic. Sometimes the elderly ladies gave us a nickel or dime to go uptown and buy ourselves a treat. I’m sure they were really buying themselves a little peace and quiet while we were gone!
I can remember riding my tricycle and roller skating on the cement basement floor. I liked to watch grandpa shovel coal into the huge stoker furnace.”
Other memories of Alexander apartments
In 2001 I asked for readers to write me their memories of the Alexander apartments. I ran across a few of those. Gladys Pechacek of West Concord wrote, “My friend Marie and I lived together in apartment #5 from 1943 to 1945. we both worked at Penney’s and walked to work from there. We each had a bicycle and kept them in the basement when not in use. Our boyfriends had cars and we’d go on dates Saturday night after getting off work at 9:00 p.m. We had only one room, a bathroom and closet. Our room had a rollaway couch bed and a chair furnished with the apartment. We had a hot plate on top of a small cupboard, a small table, two chairs and a sewing machine. There was no refrigerator. I remember the couch bed had a bad spring in it and we had to put a magazine over it under the sheet to keep from being stuck.”
Joe Partridge wrote me a note. “Do you recall that in the 20’s and 30’s the apartment house was called the Dunbar apartments? Jack and Mary Wolke lived there on the first floor. Jack had his first auto garage next to the armory on Broadway. He later built a Studebaker garage on East Main. My dad’s youngest brother, Osborne, was an assistant postmaster in Owatonna from 1935 to 1956. He lived in the attic.
Here was a note from Donna Coad. “One of the amusing things that happened was that bats would take possession of the apartment building during the summer months. The ladies would call upon my husband to snare these winged friends with a butterfly net so people wouldn’t be attacked in the halls.
Leora Richardson wrote me. “Max and I had the Blue Willow diner next door to the Alexander from 1949 to 1959. The house that was used for the Blue Willow was purchased from August Block, owner of the Block Shoe Store. We also put up a girl’s dormitory in back of the Blue Willow that housed mostly Federated and Jostens girls. The dormitory and the Blue Willow were purchased by Federated where they built the guest house in about 1961.
Blue Willow memories
I came to town in 1959 and don’t remember seeing the Blue Willow. Many years ago, Leora Richardson sent me some information. The Blue Willow as named after the Blue Willow dishes that were used in the boarding house. “We sent for the dishes through Montgomery Ward,” Leora wrote. “We even had Blue Willow wallpaper! We served lunch and dinner family style. Cost was 50 cents at noon and 75 cents at night. We had 22 girls and about a dozen men. We fed the men at a big table that seated a dozen. Meals included hot dishes and salads at noon and meat, potatoes and gravy at night. I did all the cooking and our daughter set the tables before she left for school. The Federated girls also helped. We catered to the Owatonna Country Club for their stag nights and catered to a lot of churches.”
The Blue Willow operated two food stands at the fair. One was about where Tom Thumb donuts is located now and where the former A & W diner was located and one near the east door of the Four Seasons on Elm Street. Back then there were only about 10 food stands. Today the fair attracts 100! Leora said, “One of our stands even had a dirt floor.”
OHS Athletic Hall of Fame to honor teams of distinction
To commemorate the 25th year of the OHS Athletic Hall of Fame, the selection committee will be recognizing the OHS Teams of Distinction at this year’s induction ceremony. Members of the following five teams will receive the recognition: 1950 Boys Track and Field (The first State Champs in OHS history, 1954 Boys Wrestling (State Champs, completed a perfect 11-0 season), 1974 Boys Baseball (State Champs, completed a 17-4 season), 1976 Girls Track and Field (AA State Champs, the first year of having two classes, (A and AA compete), and 1989 Boys Basketball (State Champs—completed a 24-1 season).
Each member, including varsity letter winners, student managers and coaches have been notified of the induction festivities to be held on September 11, 2020. At the induction, a Hall of Fame plaque recognizing the inaugural Teams of Distinction will be unveiled, each captain or team representative will speak on behalf of the team, and each team member or family representative will speak on behalf of the team and each team member or family members will receive individual recognition. If any member or family member did not receive their notification in the mail, please e-mail the OHS Hall of Fame Committee at ohsathletichof@gmail.com.
Honors to Linda Skala
Linda Skala of Owatonna recently was presented as the top correctional officer in Steele County. She was presented with the Correctional Officer of the Year award by Sheriff Lon Thiele. Linda has been employed at the Steele County Detention Center for the past four and a half years. She works the night shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and her primary responsibilities are to assist the jail sergeant with daily tasks and keeping inmates in a safe environment.
Jokes of the week
• Our cleaning lady called and said she will be working from home and will send us instructions on what to do.
• September morning, 2050: John opened the last package of toilet paper bought by his parents in 2020.
• Day 2 without sports. Found a lady sitting on my couch. Apparently she’s my wife. She seems nice.
• I’m so excited it’s time to take the garbage out. I wonder what I should wear?
• My body absorbed so much soap and disinfectant lately that when I pee it cleans the toilet!