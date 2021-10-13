On Monday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m., the Owatonna High School National Honor Society held an induction ceremony. Students were accepted into NHS through the hard work and leadership that they have demonstrated throughout high school. To get into the National Honor Society, juniors have to have a GPA of at least 3.75 and seniors a GPA of at least 3.6.
Juniors inducted into NHS were: Isabella Barrie, Layla Borchert, Kaitlin Bruessel, Blake Burmeister, Taylor Busho, Kinzie Carlons, Jonathan Clubb, Laura Deml, Mckenna DuFrene, Ava Eitrheim, Nils Gantert, Kiara Gentz, Justin Gleason, Paiton Glynn, Alexis Haggerty, Ella Hayes, Trevor Hiatt, Ashley Holm, Emily Jacobs, Hailey Kjersten, Derek Klecker, Drew Kretlow, Brooke Kunkel, Samantha Liebl, Reegan Lindholm, Mikayla McGurran, Liam Melgaard, Annika Moran, Emma Myer, Lileigh Nguyen, Lorgan Norrid, Ezra Oien, Ryan Peterson, Maclean Pilcher, Rohit Poduval, Coda Richardson, Korah Rocha, Madelyn Simon, David Smith, Sarah Snitker, Jillian Stauffer, Charles Tucker, Abby Vetsch, Allison Wasieleski, Kaitlyn Wasieleski and Lauren Waypa.
Seniors inducted into NHS were: Valentina Contreras, Eli Knutson, Alyssa McGinn, Preston Meier, Madison Moen, Olivia Shaw, Mackenzie Turley, Kennedy Wilker, Madeline Wilker and Max Zimgible.
Their application shows that they have provided service to the community and their active role as leader. Their application then goes through the faculty council whose members decide which students will be making it into NHS. Ms. Gail Tratz, the NHS adviser, said, “All the kids who passed that threshold will be official members after the induction.” The ceremony for the new members was held in the OHS auditorium.
NHS gives students lots of opportunities to thrive. Through the organization, they are able to be involved in the community and give back to others. The president, Daniela Ortiz, said, “With today’s ceremony, it indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community.” There are opportunities for service and being a part of NHS can be positive when applying for colleges and scholarships. These opportunities for service include volunteer work, which means things like picking up trash. Ms.Tratz said, “We get together and we have a lot of opportunities for service and I think that’s a way that it helps them thrive.” Students must show that they have been involved in the community and are leadership oriented by getting two references for their application.
At the induction, all of the hard work that students have put in pays off when they become official members of the National Honor Society. Ortiz said, “Each and every member was selected based on four criteria; scholarship, service, leadership and character.” Becoming an inductee is a rewarding experience for those who put in effort to help the community and demonstrate what it means to be a leader not only in the classroom but also outside of it. Ms. Tratz said, “I get to work with a lot of students who are really excited to be leaders and it’s fun to see them take over different projects and run things and be in the organization.” The new inductees are excited to get to work and be involved in NHS.