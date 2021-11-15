The Owatonna American Legion Post 77 made a generous donation of $2,000 to Steele County Toys for Tots to show their sincere appreciation and support of the program. Toys for Tots will use the donation to supplement purchasing toys for the program.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the American Legion has not been able to hold their annual cookie auction that supported Toys for Tots. Steele County Toys for Tots would like to thank the American Legion for their continued support.
Attached Photo from left to right: Pictured: Don Overlie, Steele County Toys for Tots Coordinator and Dakkota Moreno, Gambling Manager, American Legion Post 77; Sergeant, USMC (vet).
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or find Steele County Toys for Tots on Facebook for status updates.