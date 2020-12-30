Each month at its regular meeting, the School Board of Owatonna Public Schools recognizes individual students and/or staff members who exemplify the district’s mission of inspiring excellence — every learner, every day.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, Superintendent Jeff Elstad recognized Owatonna Public Schools’ health services staff. The pandemic has put everyone to the task, but without the work of these individuals, OPS would not be able to function as a school district. OPS thanks them enough for their tireless efforts in making everything go as smoothly as it could through the pandemic.
Health Services staff:
Amy Jo Havelka, Health Services Supervisor and COVID Coordinator
Julie Brown, LPN, Lincoln Elementary
Judy Wiersma, LPN, McKinley Elementary
Renae Sandsmark, LPN, Washington Elementary
Amelia Howell, LPN, Wilson Elementary
Stacy Kirsch, LPN, Owatonna Middle School
Holly Heathman, LPN, Owatonna Middle School
Anna Durst, LPN, Owatonna High School
Annette Hanson, LPN, Owatonna High School