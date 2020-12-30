Each month at its regular meeting, the School Board of Owatonna Public Schools recognizes individual students and/or staff members who exemplify the district’s mission of inspiring excellence — every learner, every day.

At the Dec. 14 meeting, Superintendent Jeff Elstad recognized Owatonna Public Schools’ health services staff. The pandemic has put everyone to the task, but without the work of these individuals, OPS would not be able to function as a school district. OPS thanks them enough for their tireless efforts in making everything go as smoothly as it could through the pandemic.

Health Services staff:

Amy Jo Havelka, Health Services Supervisor and COVID Coordinator

Julie Brown, LPN, Lincoln Elementary

Judy Wiersma, LPN, McKinley Elementary

Renae Sandsmark, LPN, Washington Elementary

Amelia Howell, LPN, Wilson Elementary

Stacy Kirsch, LPN, Owatonna Middle School

Holly Heathman, LPN, Owatonna Middle School

Anna Durst, LPN, Owatonna High School

Annette Hanson, LPN, Owatonna High School

