This dinner is a bit more “hands on” than others, but it shouldn’t be passed by. Select the salad fixings from the Farmer’s Market. A variety is best. Save the asparagus for a featured side dish. Select ingredients to the number of diners.
Menu
Chopped mix salad
Salmon loaf
Parslied potatoes
Asparagus
Bakery dinner rolls
Chocolate pudding with whipped topping
Salad
Variety of lettuces, leafy celery center, and green onions. Chop it all and mix it up. Serve with a bottled vinegar and oil dressing.
Asparagus
Rinse and trim asparagus spears, peeling some of the stalks.
Brings a skillet of water to a boil. Lightly salt the water and add the asparagus. Return water to a boil and boil the asparagus 1-2 minutes. Do not overcook! When done, drain and toss with butter. Salt and pepper to taste.
Serve hot, and remember: asparagus is a great finger food.
Parslied potatoes
Small red or gold potatoes
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon parsley (fresh is best)
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Scrub potatoes and remove blemishes (there is no need to peel them). Boil the potatoes until they are easily pierced with a tooth pick. Drain and toss with butter and parsley and salt and pepper. Stir gently to coat the potatoes, then keep warm to serve.
Salmon loaf
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) salmon
1/2 can anchovies, drained and minced
1 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup celery, finely chopped
1 egg, well beaten
1 tablespoon parsley flakes, dried or fresh
3 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1-2 tablespoons butter
Drain and de-chunk the salmon, scraping off the black skin. Mix well the salmon, anchovies, crumbs, onion, celery, parsley, Old Bay seasoning and egg.
Pack the mix in to a buttered loaf pan and top it with bits of butter.
Cover and place in a 350 degree oven. Bake for 40 minutes, uncover and continue to bake until internal temperature reaches 170 degrees.
Remove from the oven and place on a cooling rack for about 15 minutes before removing from the pan and slicing to serve.
Serve with a prepared Tartar sauce, or do your own:
1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
2 teaspoons prepared mustard
1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
Mix all well. Serve in a bowl to all diners can select their desired amount.
Chocolate pudding
Take the easy way and use a boxed mix. Chill and serve with whipped topping.
The salmon loaf also makes a great sandwich. Slice and place between bread spread with mayonnaise.