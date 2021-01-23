I have been finding myself dwelling these past couple of months on what exactly it means to be a Christian. How would other people recognize who a Christian is? What does a person of faith look like, and how do they conduct themselves in the larger world? These questions have come to mind for me because there have been examples of behavior that is very un-Christian that have been done by people of faith. Violence, rioting, hate speech, and many other unacceptable behaviors have been demonstrated by people who are faithful Christians.
So, what does a Christian look like? How can we spot a person of faith in the world? For me it comes back to one of the commandments given by Jesus in the Gospels. Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22: 37-40). I teach this Bible verse to my confirmation students. Jesus makes things fairly clear here. A disciple of Christ should always demonstrate actions that love God and love their neighbor. Those two things are intertwined and cannot be separated from one another. When we show love to our neighbors we show love to God as well. Anything that does not show love to our neighbors are very un-Christian ways to act. The violence, hatred, threats, fear mongering, and schadenfreude (taking joy in the misfortune of others) that was demonstrated earlier this month was not showing love to the neighbor.
This last Monday, Jan. 18, our country commemorated Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday. He was a man who embodied being a disciple of Christ, and this was not just because he was a Baptist minister. He was someone who spent his whole life tirelessly working for the good of his neighbors both near and far. He once spoke to a crowd in Montgomery, Alabama in 1957 saying, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” Dr. King’s question still seems very largely relevant today 64 years later. Perhaps now is a time for us all collectively to reflect on this together. What are we doing for others? What are we doing for others as a community? As a nation? How we answer that question is just as important. Are we showing love to all of our neighbors as Jesus asks of us? This is an urgent question for us just as much now as it was for that crowd in Alabama in 1957. My prayer is that as Christians we can answer that prayer by working toward love, kindness, respect, and dignity to our neighbors when it is denied to them. That is how the world can know that we are Christians. What are we doing for others? Loving them.