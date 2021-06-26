1997 OHS grad Lance Pettis has been named the head boys basketball coach at Blaine High School, one of the largest high school in the state. Lance is the son of Lynn and Linda Pettis of Owatonna. He teaches criminal justice and American history. He has taught in Blaine for the past seven years. Prior to that he taught and coached in Fridley for 11 years. He was assistant coach in basketball, baseball and football and served as head baseball coach for a few years.
Lance was a starter in basketball at OHS as a sophomore. He also played baseball and quarterbacked for the football team. He and wife Tricia have four sons.
Lance’s former basketball coach, Len Olson, said, “Lance was a valuable member of our team. He was so knowledgeable of the game.” Pettis graduated from OHS the year that Coach Olson retired.
July 4 in Owatonna
The July 4 holiday will bring back the traditional celebration in Owatonna featuring a $20,000 firework display at the fairgrounds, presented by the Early Edition Rotary Club. The grandstand will be open for viewing as well as areas around the fairgrounds.
Funds collected during the evening will go to next year’s display. Members of Young Life in Owatonna will be collecting funds from onlookers.
This year there will be some added fundraisers connected with the firework display. One thousand–dollar donations will earn the contributor having a shell named after them. So far, those contributors include Sweet Towing, Owatonna Monument, Foamcraft, the VFW and Federated Insurance.
Bridge’s Chiropractic which is located right across 18th Street, south of the fairgrounds, will host a VIP viewing area for anyone donating $500 or more.
Hy-Vee, Fareway and Arrow Hardware are currently doing a “roundup” in which patrons can round up their bill to the next total. Those funds will be turned over to next year’s show. Donations to the 2022 fireworks show can be sent to the Chamber of Commerce. Checks can be made out to the ‘Shoot the Works’ fund. John Havelka, of the Early Edition Rotary Club, said, “We, the citizens of Owatonna, must come up with the funds for the July 4 show. While we sincerely appreciate the support of area businesses and industry, individuals must step up as well.”
Remember the old days?
When I came to town there was a threesome that fired the Owatonna fireworks at the fairgrounds. They were Bob Evans, Carl Souvie and Stan Thompson. They would set off fireworks at the Country Club for members and then rush to the fairgrounds to set those off. Following their retirement, Terry Hinkle did the job for a number of years. When the fireworks went to computerized firing, a professional outfit currently produces the show.
SCHS free jazz jam
You are invited to a toe tapping afternoon tomorrow at the Steele County Historical Society patio as ‘Jazz Jam on the Patio’ is held from 2-4 p.m. H30 Jazz Trio from Winona is back by popular demand. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Thanks to Jerry Ganfield for sponsoring the event.
Noon Rotary adopts Manthey Park
The noon Rotary Club has adopted Manthey Park in north Owatonna and will provide cleaning of the park once monthly through October.
Kiwanis Club scholarships
Min-Dak Kiwanis International Division 6 and the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna awarded four $750 scholarships to Owatonna High School seniors to study within the tri-state region. Owatonna recipients included Ashton Jenson, Angela Zaccaria, Mariah Schroht, Laura Gebur, Arian Piepho and Emma Anderson.
Scholarships were awarded by Kiwanis to seven OHS seniors including Nicholas Pilcher, Maggie Newhouse, Angela Zaccaria, Mariah Schroht, Laura Gebur, Arian Piepho and Emma Anderson. Scholarships were based on volunteerism in the community and participation in Key Club, the high school service organization sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, as well as academic achievements.
In addition, the Kiwanis Club awarded the Maureen Laird Scholarship for continuing education to a career nurse, John Worden, who is pursuing further work in nursing education. The Laird Scholarship is named in honor a deceased member of the Kiwanis Club, who served as pediatric nurse at Owatonna Hospital.
Exchange Club coffee drive
The Exchange Club of Owatonna will host their annual Coffee Drive for Veterans at Fareway Foods in Owatonna next Friday, July 2. Community members can stop by and donate money to purchase coffee for the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis. The pounds of coffee that have been delivered in the past to the VA Medical Center were used at the two Fisher Houses near the Veteran’s Center and also to the community-based outlet centers in the cities of Albert Lea, Hibbing, Mankato, Maplewood, Northwest Metro, Rochester, Shakopee and South Central VA clinics in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Litomysl Summer Festival
Mark your calendars for the Litomysl Summer Festival to be held on July 25th. It will begin with the 10 a.m. Mass with polka music by the Litomyslaneous. Festivities will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Most activities outdoors except for the Used-a-Bit sale in the Parish Center.
Beauty shop visit
I was at the beauty shop for two hours….that was only for the estimate!
Amateur Radio Club exercise
Members of the Owatonna-Steele County Amateur Radio Club invite you to come out to McKinley (formerly Willow Creek) school today or tomorrow. The club members will be participating in a national Amateur Radio Field Day event. The purpose is to have Amateur Radio operators set up temporary stations in public places to demonstrate their ability to operate independent of the internet and call phones.
Members will be on the air from 1 p.m. today until 1 p.m. tomorrow contacting other stations primarily in the U.S. and Canada.
OHS Marching Band winds it up this weekend
The Owatonna High School Marching Band winds up their summer marching competition today and tomorrow. Today they will march in the Sauk Rapids River Days parade and tomorrow in the Lake City Waterski Days parade.
Seven at Seven concert
The Seven at Seven Concert Series features the Old Country Boys in Central Park at 7 p.m. this Thursday, July 1. Also, the July “Downtown Thursday” takes place with food trucks, beverages and craft vendors.
Joke of the week
Lars: “Ole, stant in front of my car and tell me if da turn signals are working.
Ole: Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes, No, Yes No…………
Growing older is the things you cared to do, you don’t care to do, but you care that you don’t care to do them anymore.