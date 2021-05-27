Now is the best time to shop local nurseries and garden centers, and consumers have a convenient way to connect with over 100 of them around the state, through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown Directory.
By growing almost all their plants on-site, local growers can control the quality from start to finish, which is something not typically found at big box chains who are not directly involved in the growing process of the plants they buy in and then re-sell.
Minnesota nurseries and garden centers experienced an increase in business during the spring of 2020, and they hope to continue the momentum into the 2021 season. Along with enjoying quality garden products, shopping a local nursery is an excellent way to support and get to know the growers behind your favorite plants.
There is also the economic benefit of supporting local growers: supporting small businesses, and knowing the plants were grown and cared for by Minnesota growers.
Consumers can quickly find their local nursery by visiting the Minnesota Grown website, minnesotagrown.com.