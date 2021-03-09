West Hills Social Commons
West Hills Social Commons is now open! Our hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Programs for Monday, March 15 include sewing at 8:30 a.m., weight training at 9 a.m., Book Club at 1 p.m., and Bunco at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Wednesday, March 17 include weight training at 9 a.m. and Pig at 1:30 p.m.
Programs for Friday, March 19 include weight training at 9 a.m., Fifty at 11 a.m., and Bingo at 1:30 p.m.
Book Club
Calling all avid readers, Adult Leisure Pursuits has a book club. Join the Book Worms at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at West Hills Social Commons to discuss the monthly books. The reading schedule will include:
• “The Vanishing Half” by Britt Bennett for March
• “Moveable Feast” by Ernest Hemingway on April 19.
• “Tamarack County” by William Kent Krueger on May 15.
• “The Icecutter’s Daughter” by Tracie Peterson on June 21.
• “The Secret of Pembooke Park” By Julia Klassen on July 19.
• “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate on Aug. 16.
• “This Tender Land” by Will Kent Krueger on Sept. 20.
• “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens on Oct. 18.
• “The Winter Sister” by Megan Collins on Nov. 15.
• “Skipping Christmas” by John Grisham on Dec. 20
AARP Safe Driving Class
AARP Safe Driving Classes are cancelled through Sept. 1, 2021. AARP classes can be taken online at https://www.aarpdriversafety.org. Use the code Drivingskills for a discount.
AARP Tax assistance
AARP will not be holding in-person Taxes this year. For more information on other ways AARP can help you with your taxes please visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or by calling 507-218-2065
Bowling Scores: Dawnlight Senior Bowling Highlights
Monday, March 1
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Jerry Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game1: Dave Linders +22
Game 2: Jerry Drevlow 246 (+47); Rod Fletcher 239 (+44);
Marty Speikers 208 (+28); Dave Linders 158 (+27)
Game 3: Myland Vroman 225 (+63); Rod Fletcher 225 (+30);
Willie Peterson 177 (+31)
Series High Over Average: Myland Vroman 562 (+76)
Split Conversions: Willie Peterson(5-10); Myland Vroman (4-5);
Marty Speikers (4-5-7); Judy Drevlow (2-7, 3-10)
Arlene Gleason (5-7, 3-10); Jim Harlicker (3-10)
Friday, March 5
Fifth Frame Strike Jackpot: Judy Drevlow
Pins Over Average:
Game 1: Reuben Ebeling 201 (+47); Judy Drevlow 203 (+42);
Sharon Hassing 165 (+39)
Game 2: Paula Burshem 235 (+41); Jerry Drevlow 235 (+37)
Game 3: Paula Burshem 235, Chuck Newgard 198),
Willie Peterson 161; 3-way tie at 41 over ;
Marty Speikers 216 (+35)
Series High Over Average: Paula Burshem 670 (+88)
Split Conversions: Rod Fletcher (4-7-9, 5-7, 3-10 twice);
Reuben Ebeling (3-6-7-10 twice); Marty Speikers (4-5)
Great bowling this week; come and join in the fun!