When I was a young child, I loved food — all kinds, but especially sweets. I had an older brother who didn’t eat candy, so any candy he got at school he would bring home to me. Now, sweets and sticky food are among the worst things for your teeth, so it’s no surprise that as a kid I had my share of cavities, especially since I used to put a piece of candy in my mouth as I went to bed and just suck on it as I went to sleep. As a matter of fact, I had to have two bottom molars pulled. I could put a pencil straight through my teeth from one side to the other in the lower grades.
It’s a good thing those were baby teeth, and that our adult teeth give us a second chance. I was resolved to do better, and as a result I have fairly good teeth today. Adult teeth are like a do-over, and it’s great to have that.
I have had cavities in adult life, too. I’m not perfect. A dentist friend of mine told me that it really matters how much time the sweets stay on the teeth. See, I have this candy dish on my desk at work, and I used to space out candy through the day — just a little bit here and there to make it last and not overdo it — which he said was the worst thing. Far better to eat it within a half hour of a meal and then be done, as your mouth will rinse away the problem on its own with time.
I wonder if it’s the same with sin. Sin has a corrosive effect on our lives, eating away at what ought to be strong and protective in our lives. Pride is corrosive to relationships. Lust for others dissolves the protections of a marriage. Greed cracks the social bonds between people. Sin always separates and always destroys.
Romans 6:2 says, “We died to sin; how can we live in it any longer?” But everyone sins, even the most religious person you know — even those who have died to sin in the sense that their life now belongs to God through faith in Him who took their shame and guilt away.
Perhaps it’s like teeth. It really matters how long the corrosive agents are there sitting on the enamel. Sin is a part of our life, but we don’t have to let it sit there working its destruction. We don’t have to live in it, letting it seep into us. We can say, “That’s not me; not anymore,” and move on to what is far healthier. We’ve been washed clean though Christ, and we return to that.
The best thing is that we have a second chance in life, again and again. Every morning we can be washed clean and forgiven and start again through the One who died for our forgiveness.