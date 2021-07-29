Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church invites all children at least 4 years old who have not yet started sixth grade to their 2021 Vacation Bible School.

The summer school will be one week, Monday Aug. 9 through Friday Aug. 13 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day at the church, 1500 18th St. SW, Owatonna. The event is free, although anyone interested is asked to register beforehand.

Register at office@cornerstoneowatonna.com or by calling 507-446-5850. Direct questions to La Gene Akers at 507-455-0887.

