The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $9,451,963 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
“The variety of grants awarded reflects the diverse needs of communities across the region,” said Charlotte Johnson, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust. “The recipients of these grants are committed to improving individual lives and helping communities move forward in positive and constructive ways.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.
A list of grants awarded to local organizations is included below. For a complete list of grants awarded, review the full release on our website.
Southern Minnesota
Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, Owatonna, MN, $25,000. For general operations to provide services to educate and support families and communities to prevent child abuse.
Let’s Smile, Inc., Owatonna, MN, $30,000. For general operations to improve access to oral health care and increase oral health awareness for youth of low-income in southeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center dba Farmamerica, Waseca, MN, $25,000. To provide hands-on education and immersion experiences for students to explore career opportunities in agriculture.
United Way of Steele County, Owatonna, MN, $50,000. For general operations to develop strategic community solutions through investments and partnerships to improve the quality of life in Steele County.