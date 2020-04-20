As people face the challenges and uncertainty caused by the spread of COVID-19, heroic work is happening around the clock to keep people and animals fed.
In New Richland and Owatonna, local employees and businesses, including more than 50 Cargill employees, continue to work to feed communities around the world. Local farmers and ranchers, retail workers, manufacturing and foodservice companies, food shelves and those who transport food are working every day to keep people and animals fed.
Local employers are also investing to focus on safety and keep facilities operating during the COVID-19 crisis. Cargill has implemented safety measures like temperature testing, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, prohibiting visitors and offering staggered breaks and shift flexibility. Employees are provided with, and encouraged to use, face coverings as a supplement to the many social distancing practices already put into place.
Food and feed manufacturing has been deemed an essential service, which puts employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. To recognize this contribution, Cargill has provided its employees temporary pay incentives and waived co-pays for COVID-19 testing.
“We’re working every day to keep people and animals safe and nourished,” said Shawn Romero, Cargill’s New Richland general manager. “That means keeping our plant open, giving back to the community and making sure our local economy stays strong.”
Cargill’s nonprofit partners, including Action for Healthy Kids, the American Farmland Trust – Farmer Relief Fund, and the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, are helping families through this challenging time. Local food banks and social organizations are also playing a critical role in helping to lift up the local economy and make sure no one goes hungry. Cargill is supporting them with both food donations and monetary contributions, including the Community pantry food shelf in Owatonna and the New Richland food shelf.
“We are inspired by the tireless work of our local doctors, nurses, first responders, workers and those in agriculture who are making sure people and animals are cared for and no one goes hungry,” Adam Syverson, Owatonna’s general manager. “Together we are going to overcome this crisis and come out of this even more connected.”