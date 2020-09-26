PARK AND REC: It’s been a busy summer in the parks!

Parks and trails have always been an important part of Owatonna. Now more than ever, we see families and people of all ages enjoy being outside, getting exercise and using our park amenities. Even though it was not a “normal” summer for anyone, our park crew has been very busy! Not just routine maintenance, but some improvement projects too!
Morehouse Park Trail
The trail is rerouted to go along the river behind the Chalet. This makes the trail much safer. Trail users no longer have to go through the parking lot to reconnect to the trail.
Morehouse Park
The crew removed asphalt from the inline ice rink and replaced with grass. This created a nice multi-use sports area. Currently it is used Wednesdays and Thursdays for an adult Bean Bag league. More sports programs are planned for Summer 2021. This change is going to help the quality of ice in the rink this winter too.
Daikin Soccer Complex
We are finishing the new soccer complex on Rice Lake Street and Willow Avenue. There are five fields, 1 large, 2 medium and 2 small. The complex is going to be game-ready in the spring of 2021.
Cherry Street Trail
If you’ve been by Dartt’s Park or Brooktree this year, you saw the street project this summer. At the same time, we’ve been completing a trail overlay project. The goal of this project was to make the crossing at Brooktree much safer for our trail users.
We All Play at
Manthey Park
The We All Play project timeline may have been delayed due to the pandemic, but work is starting next week. The main project is an inclusive playground and Miracle Field. Additionally, there is a new pavilion planned for shelter, restrooms, a concession stand, picnic tables and storage. First, the park is having the trail redone so that all amenities will be handicap accessible. The parking lot is being expanded at this time as well. This is a grant and grass roots project completed with all donated funds.
It is always our goal to maintain our parks and trails to the highest quality possible, add new amenities and features whenever possible, and provide an excellent experience for all users!
Other Park and Rec activities:
Brooktree Golf Course is offering fall pricing — $10 for 9-holes walking, $18 for 18-holes walking. Cost is just $20 for 9-holes riding or $30 for 18-holes riding. As always, enjoy a delicious meal and beverage after your round at The Broken Tee.
Check out the Bike and Brew program until Oct. 4.
Park Clean-Up Kits are available by registering online.
Park Passport runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 21.
Water Aerobics and swimming lessons are back! Check the website for more information.