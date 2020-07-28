Hunters looking for duck and goose season dates and regulations can find the information they need in the 2020 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations handbook, available on the Department of Natural Resources website at mndnr.gov/hunting/waterfowl and in August wherever DNR licenses are sold.
The early Canada goose season begins Saturday, Sept. 5, and the regular duck and goose season opens Saturday, Sept. 26.
The new waterfowl hunting regulations for this year are:
The sandhill crane bag limit has increased to two per day in the northwest zone.
The bag limit on scaup will be one per day through Oct. 22 and two per day the remainder of the season.
Waterfowl hunting licenses are on sale and are available at any DNR license agent, by telephone at 888-665-4236, or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.
Online license purchasing reminder
Anyone buying a license online from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources—especially licenses with application deadlines—should be aware they may need to give themselves some extra time to verify their name in the electronic licensing system.
The system requires a customer to enter their first and last name identically to what they have in the licensing system. For example, an “Elizabeth” listed in the DNR system by that name would need to enter that full name rather than simply “Beth.” People can buy DNR licenses online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense.