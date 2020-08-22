PARK AND REC: River Springs Water Park thanks you!

We want to thank everyone that came and spent their time with us this season at River Springs Water Park. We know this summer was not your average summer but we were so thankful to be able to provide a fun and safe place for our community to spend their time. We had a blast this summer and hope that you did too! Stay tuned over the winter months for more information on season passes and discounted passes for the 2021 season. We look forward to seeing you all next season!
Lake Kohlmier
Lake Kohlmier is still open! Currently through Aug. 30, the beach house will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon-7 p.m. Equipment rentals are $6 per hour and includes:
• Single kayak
• Double kayak
• Canoe
• Paddleboard
• Tandem bike
• Tag-a-long bike
• Pedigo bike
Youth Volleyball (Registration Now Open)
1st and 2nd grade Volleyball
This program focuses each week on the different volleyball skills. These sessions are led by OHS Varsity Volleyball players and staff. This program will take place at Brown Park from 8:45-10 a.m. on Saturdays (Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3 and 10). Cost is $26 or $36 after Sept. 2.
3rd-6th grade volleyball
A fun introduction to volleyball for grades 3-6. Learn the skills of volleyball with a practice/scrimmage once a week for four weeks. New this year are practice/scrimmages led by OHS Varsity Volleyball players and staff. Grades 3 and 4 will take place at Brown Park from 10:20-11:35 a.m., grades 5 and 6 will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Saturdays (Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 3 and 10). Cost is $26 or $36 after Sept. 2.
Youth Football (Registration Now Open)
1st and 2nd grade – Mini Husky Football
This program focuses each week on different football skills followed by games such as flicker ball, interception, and many others. No football equipment required and a T-shirt is included with the fee. Sessions will not be made up this year in the event of rain. Session 1 will take place from 9-10:15 a.m. and session 2 will take place from 10:40-11:55 a.m. Both sessions will take place at the OHS Practice Football Field on Saturdays (Sept. 12, 19, 26, and Oct. 3). Cost is $27 or $37 after Sept. 2.
3rd and 4th grade – Mighty Huskies Flag Football
A fun introduction to football for grades 3-4. Learn the skills of football with a practice/flag football scrimmage twice a week. New this year are practice/scrimmages led by OHS Varsity Football players. No football equipment required. Mouth guard required and cleats are optional. Flags will be provided. The 3rd and 4th grade teams will be separate and will be put in pods of 24 with 2 coaches. This program will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at various parks starting the week of Sept. 14 through the week of Oct. 5. Cost is $55 or $65 after Sept. 2
5th and 6th grade – Junior Huskies Flag Football
A fun advanced skill/drills of football for grades 5-6. Learn the skills of football with a practice/flag football scrimmages twice a week. New this year are practice/scrimmages led by OHS Varsity Football players. No football equipment required. Mouth guard required and cleats are optional. Flags will be provided. Teams will be put in pods of 24 with 2 coaches. This program will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at various parks starting the week of Sept. 14 through the week of Oct. 5. Cost is $55 or $65 after Sept. 2.
Learn to skate hockey/U6/U8
Will be making a final decision on Fall/Winter Session 1 by Oct. 1 and will communicate a plan at that time. Registration is not currently available.
Park Clean-Up Kits are available!
Help us keep Owatonna’s parks and trails beautiful! Register online (or by phone) and sign up to take a kit for a week. Contactless pick-up is each Wednesday at the Park Maintenance Shop. A kit has a pail, garbage bags and a garbage picker. Head out to any park or trail to clean up, and return your kit by Tuesday the following week. There is no fee to participate. Available now through October. Kits are limited so sign-up today!
Archery Hunt Registration is now available.
The city archery hunt deadline is Friday, Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Cost is $20. Register at the Parks and Recreation office or online. All hunters must be at least 18 years of age and have a Minnesota DNR hunting license. Dates of the hunt are Nov. 1-28 and Nov. 29-Dec. 23.
All applicants must pass a proficiency test using the same equipment with which they will be hunting. Tests dates are Sept. 26 or Oct. 3. Two sets of 15 permits will be randomly awarded Oct. 8 from the pool passing the test. After the drawing, hunters will be called in the order they were drawn to choose their location.
Only antlerless deer may be harvested, but hunters may Earn-A-Buck. Bag limit is 5 deer per hunter. Parks available are: Cashman, Hammann, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, North Straight River Parkway, Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, Manthey Park, Maple Creek Parkway and Kriesel Park. Mineral Springs Park is available for the second half only.
For a full application or to register, go to the Parks and Recreation website. Any questions, please contact Mary Jo Knudson at 507-774-7364 or maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us.