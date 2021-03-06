Baseball spring training brings about the fever of baseball. It also brings about the story of the legendary Saco Ball Club. The Saco story went on for decades thanks to Sy Hennes, the legendary manager of the ball club and Don Bruzek who served as secretary of Saco Enterprises.
Where was Saco? I never did discover the exact location, only that it was located south of Owatonna somewhere near Skunk Hollow. Hennes told me that the ball park featured a 5,000-car parking lot and a beautiful new stadium.
I remember seeing Hennes walking into the Elks Club with news of trades and accomplishments of Saco players. He would often ask for my advice on what Owatonna personalities to put in certain positions on the field.
Representatives of the Saco Ball Club even traveled to Met Stadium once a year to hob knob with Twins players. Daily People’s Press editor Jerry Ringhofer kept track of the Saco Ball Club in his column “Ring Around”. In one paragraph he wrote, “Well, some of the dust has finally settled after the annual excursion of the Saco baseball team to the Met where they demonstrated to the Twins how to play ball.”
Lloyd Guthier and Gary Johnson were the chief organizers of the Saco date with destiny. And, who could forget the tremendous cheerleading of Doug Farnquist?” It started with a modest ‘SACO’ cheer lustily changed by the 40 Saco partisans who made the trip.
I had a lot of problems at home with the Saco story. All three Hale kids admit to doubts in their minds about the highly-touted Saco stadium with its gigantic parking lot. This great domed stadium south of town was the home of the Saco ball team, a legendary collection of players who never lost a game.
The Saco bunch included guys and gals who journeyed to the Met behind Elmer Reselands’s great banner proclaiming Saco to be the number one farm club for the Minnesota Twins. Reseland had enthusiastically termed the Twins as the number one farm club for Saco, but Guthier had second thoughts and altered the message. He said guardedly, “We didn’t want the Twins management jealous, but we surely showed them how to play the game.”
A big win
Led by fearless John McGahren of Mayoral fame, Saco scored a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Mike McGaheran, the Mayor’s son, drove in the winning run with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Up to that time it had been a close pitcher’s duel between Roger Johnson and the Chicago crew. Johnson got a little wild, however, and had to be bailed out by Don Dooney, of building inspector fame, backed up by great fielding by Sy Hennes, Len Wendorf, and Dick McCann. Dick Haberman was inspiring in outfield. Clayton Nelson managed the dugout strategy and City Engineer Maynard Leuth was the field general.
A hassle with the umps
Lloyd Guthier got into a hassle with the umpires and lost to Chuck Fuller as usual. He said he was playing the game under protest because Saco’s designated hitter was only given ground balls to swing at.
A strike?
In the People’s Press, Jerry Ringhofer wrote, “There is some evidence that a player’s strike was in the offing. Wendorf is said to be holding out for a nine-cent raise. Lefty Ringhofer refused to play shortstop any more without a backup man claiming that first base is so far away these days. Mayor McGaheran has petitioned Guthier for an additional free interchange at Saco to handle the excess stadium traffic. Meanwhile there is a rumor that Todd Hale had applied for the job as official Saco game commentator.
Ringhofer wound up his Saco report. “The stories are endless. There’s one guy who keeps driving around the fields south of town looking for the stadium. Still others don’t believe that Saco exists. And then there’s the guy who left his car in the Saco lot and hasn’t found it to this day!”
Faded stories
When Hennes passed away, the Saco stories faded. Until his death, Hennes could come up to me with the latest scouting report, adding names such as George Dawes, Biff Barrett, Eddie McCarthy, Don Reigel, Bill Brick, Tom Brick, Bill Kottke, Louie Blood and Lee Heiden to the roster. It was all in fun….lots of fun.! The stories stayed alive until the passing of Hennes who never let the legend of the Saco Ball Club fade away. The anticipated stadium expansion never took place. There were many baseball fans who were stockholders in Saco Sports Enterprises.
Congrats!
Congratulations to Scott Kozelka who was recently named the Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year. Also, congratulations to Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Bill Youngquist who was named ‘Peace Officer of the Year’ by the Steele County Exchange Club. Sgt. Youngquist has been with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years. Congratulations to Medford teachers Kim Goblirsch and Sara Markham and Owatonna teacher Jessica Wagner for being named finalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Markham is an elementary teacher and Goblirsch teaches English Language Arts. Wagner teaches English, public speaking and journalism at Owatonna High School.
Going out
I’m at a place in my life where errands are starting to count as going out.
Gifts to the school district
You should know and thank those who recently gave gifts to the Owatonna Public Schools. Here’s a listing: $250 from Kyle Wolfe and $250 from Federated Matching Program for the Clay Target Team; $50,000 from the ISD 761 Foundation for a room at the new high school; $1,000 from Mayo Clinic Health System to the OHS athletic program; $500 from Jesse and Barry Hess to Lincoln Elementary to replace lost or damaged library books; $500 from Hometown Credit Union to OHS for DECA; $250 anonymous donation to Nutrition Services for the angel fund; and $25.00 from Owatonna Motors to OHS for the snow drive.
Ed Wacek’s new children’s book
Ed Wacek of Owatonna has written a children’s book entitled “The Falcon and the Prince”. He writes using the pen name “Stephen Wyatt.” Fulton Books out of Pennsylvania published it including all illustrations. The book is available at the Little Professor and is also available through many online sources including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google online, etc.
Harlan Holzerland’s 90th birthday
Well-known square dance caller Harlan Holzerland celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday. Cards can be sent to him at The Brooks, 2480 St. Paul Road in Owatonna, Apt. 106.
Joke of the week
Heard a doctor on TV saying in this time of Coronavirus, staying at home we should focus on inner peace. To achieve this, we should always finish things we start and we could use more calm in our lives. I looked through my house to find things I’d started and hadn’t finished, so I finished off a bottle of Merlot, a bottle of Chardonnay, a bodle of Baileys, a butle of wum, the mainder of me valiumun, an a box a chocletz. Yu haf no idr how blumin fablus I feel rite now. Sned this to all who need inner peece. An telum u luvum. Stafe day avrybobby!!!