Winter is upon us, and the colder temperatures often mean snow here in Minnesota, and a lot of it. With more snow, that means more shoveling to keep the driveway and walkways cleared. Did you know that, on average, 11,500 people are treated at emergency rooms for injuries and medical emergencies related to snow shoveling nationwide each year? Research done by the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that 34% of injuries from shoveling occur in the low back. 54% of injuries are related to the physical exertion from shoveling, while 20% of injuries are related to slipping and falling on snow and ice.
Snow shoveling is a hard physical activity and can cause strain to your low back and shoulders if you are not careful. When preparing to go out and shovel this winter, remember to dress warmly, and pay special attention to the feet, hands, ears, and nose. If you have a history of heart problems, it is recommended to talk with your doctor before shoveling.
Tips for Shoveling
1. Lift smaller loads of snow, rather than heavy shovelfuls. Be sure to take care to bend your knees and lift with your legs rather than your back.
2. Use a shovel with a shaft that lets you keep your back straight while lifting. A short shaft will cause you to bend more to lift the load. Using a shovel that’s too long makes the weight at the end heavier. Step in the direction in which you are throwing the snow to prevent the low back from twisting. This will help prevent “next-day back fatigue.”
3. Avoid excessive twisting because the spine cannot tolerate twisting as well as it can tolerate other movements. Bend your knees and keep your back as straight as possible so that you are lifting with your legs.
4. Take frequent breaks when shoveling. Stand up straight and walk around periodically to extend the lower back.
5. Keep the heaviest part of the shovel close to your body, do not extend your arms out to throw the snow. Instead, walk the snow to the new location to protect your back.
If you have increased back pain with shoveling this winter, contact a Doctor of Physical Therapy to help decrease your pain. A physical therapist can help reduce your pain with exercise and hands-on techniques that will get you back to your activities pain free!