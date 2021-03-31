Lane Versteeg of Owatonna is one of four Minnesota high school students selected as a 2021 Triple ‘A’ Award state scholarship recipient of $4,000.
To qualify for the award, students must have a 3.0 or better grade-point average and participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic and arts/activities program. League member schools are invited to nominate one boy and one girl for the award. Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving the League’s administrative regions and a committee of educational, athletic and arts/activities leaders.