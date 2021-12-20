Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Dec 21
Alzheimer’s/Dementia caregiver support group • 2:30-3:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. The Support Group helps participants develop coping methods and encourages caregivers to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person with dementia. For more information please contact: Deb Gillard (507) 213-1305, gillard.deb@gmail.com
Havana Lights drive thru Christmas light display • 5-10 p.m., Drive-thru Christmas light display is free & open to the public, however, a free will donation of money, cat or dog food, or kitty litter, would go towards the efforts of Helping Paws of Southern MN. Other items accepted include new or gently used toys, treats or beds. (Make checks payable to Helping Paws of Southern MN). Donations are tax deductible. Open daily Nov. 25-Jan. 2, 2022; dusk — 10 p.m. From I-35 take exit #40A onto Hwy 14 & head East. Take Hwy 218 exit. At the stop sign turn left & head North on Cty Rd 48 (Bixby Rd). Drive 1 mile & turn right (East) onto Havana Rd (Cty Rd 171), drive 1/2 mile http://havanalights.wixsite.com/havanalights.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Dec 22
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Trivia night — holiday movie edition • 6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. 5 rounds of back-to-back holiday movie trivia for teams of up to 6 people. Food will be served until 8:30; drinks until close. 1st place prize: $60 in Foremost gift-cards, 2nd place prize: $30 in Foremost gift-cards, 3rd place prize: free appetizer
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Sunday, Dec 26
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Dec 27
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Dec 28
Parkinson’s support group • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets every 4th Tuesday of the month in the Gainey Room.
Wednesday, Dec 29
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Sunday, Jan 02
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan 03
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jan 04
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Wednesday, Jan 05
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Works, 3000 Hoffman Dr., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Friday, Jan 07
Cabin Fever Reliever Big Band Dance • 6:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Entertainment will be provided by the Austin Big Band, a 15-person band based out of Austin, MN. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Tickets are available at the History Center or online and are $20 for the general public and $15 for SCHS members. Contact the Steele County Historical Society at 507-451-1420 with any questions.
Saturday, Jan 08
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Mariachi Mexico • 7-10 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. A benefit concert to support United Way of Steele County: health, education, and financial stability services. Music, dancing, food and a cash bar. 25.