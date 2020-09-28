Steele County Public Health will host a series of drive thru flu shot clinics. They will be held at the Ellendale Fire Department from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Steele County Public Health Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Heather Haus Assisted Living Facility in Blooming Prairie from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 and at the Medford Funeral Home from noon-2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12.
Everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times and social distancing and face coverings are required. Short sleeve shirts are also necessary for vaccine administration.
Insurance plans accepted include Medicare, South County Health Alliance, Medical Assistance, Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ucare, Health Partners, Medica, and Unicare. Cash or check will also be accepted.
Please call Steele County Public Health (507)444-7650 with any questions.