In a couple of days, we’ll begin the month of February, the “Love” month. Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is a day to celebrate love, especially romantic love. It’s a day celebrated in the United States with cards, candy, flowers, candlelight dinners and other expressions of affection.
In ancient Greek, the language of the New Testament of the Bible, there are several different words for love, each having a different connotation. There’s eros—romantic love, philos—love between friends, storge—familial love, and agape—unconditional, sacrificial love. It is this last kind of love, agape, that is spoken of in these verses from the book of Colossians. “Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in the one body. And be thankful.” (Colossians 3:14-15)
Those verses were one of the scriptures my husband and I had read at our wedding. While they definitely apply to a marriage, they were initially intended for the community, specifically the Christian community. Lately I’ve been asking myself what that kind of love looks like right now, in a country still in the throes of pandemic, still reeling from the depth of disunity, distrust, and disagreement that is rampant? How do we show love in the midst of social distancing? How do we show love to and live in harmony with those with whom we disagree? Is it even possible?
I think the answer is yes, it is possible to love, agape, but it is not easy. It takes living and loving as Jesus taught us, putting others first. One of the ways I’ve been seeking to live this out more intentionally is through prayer. It is difficult or maybe even impossible to pray for someone and hold onto resentment. And that is exactly why it is so important. Praying for people with whom we disagree is powerful. It is humbling. It brings changes of heart and mind.
God has a way of working in us as we pray. Prayer is an intimate, powerful action that requires that I let God be God. Praying for someone else conveys love and care. Through prayer, God can bring harmony by showing us better ways to live in community. This doesn’t mean we will always agree. Harmony isn’t built on uniformity, but rather on bringing together different voices that together make beautiful music. The same is true for harmony that comes from loving the agape way. We begin to appreciate each person for the beloved child of God that they are.