OWATONNA — Due to recent events, local stores Dollar General and Fareway are amending their operating hours, as well as including a designated shopping hour for senior customers.
The Dollar General will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. (closing one hour earlier) and Fareway will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (opening one hour later and closing two hours earlier) on Monday through Saturday. The early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in both stores, as well as time for restocking inventory.
The first hour of operation each day for both stores will be designated for senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Fareway will also include expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19 during this hour.