<&firstgraph>The second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence begins with these words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (sic) are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” I put in the notation “(sic)” after the word men because now days we would also say “that all women are created equal,” or better yet, “that all people are created equal;” “that people of every color, nationality, and ethnicity are created equal.” This is the way that God created us. Unfortunately, sin entered the world and entered our lives, and all people are not always treated as equal, but God wants us to keep holding up that ideal and working toward it.
<&firstgraph>We find ourselves in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the likes of which have not been seen or experienced since the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1920. We also are still reeling from the murder of George “Perry” Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police while he was already in their custody. As a nation, we still have a long ways to go in treating “all people” as created, and thus, equal. It is precisely the people who are treated as lowly, as poor, as marginalized, as less than human, that God calls us to treat with dignity and respect. We can make a difference, every one of us, with a change in attitude and a change in heart, and a change in actions. How does the quote go? “If not you, who; if not now, when?”
<&firstgraph>It is way more than 200 years that we as a country and the world have had a problem with slavery. It is way more than 400 years that we as a continent and the world have had a problem with slavery. It goes back to the very beginning of time. It is in the Bible; there are even commandments about how slaves should be treated. So… do we throw out the Bible because it talks about slavery? How would we first know about God and God’s Grace were it not for the Bible? Do we throw out the baby with the bath water?
<&firstgraph>My recommendation to all of us would be this: find some books or even movies that are told by blacks about blacks, and find some books or even movies that are told by browns about browns. Do your own homework. Ruth and I just watched a movie, “Burden”, last weekend. It was really tough to watch, but important to open our eyes and hearts. I remember a book from my youth titled “Black Like Me.” It was an effort for whites to try to understand and feel what it is like to be black in our country. Unfortunately, it was written and experienced by a white man, in blackface, (actually not blackface; he used medications that darkened the pigmentation of his skin,) living with and among blacks. Wrong! I know, that’s the way people thought back in those days and I’m sure he learned a great deal, but it would be better if we found books written by blacks about blacks.
<&firstgraph>I happen to love airplanes, birds, and things that fly. To me it is a God thing. Some of my favorite stories are about the Tuskegee airmen of WWII who were a squadron of black pilots who flew fighter escort for white crewed bombers. Talk about overcoming all odds, talk about lessons in teamwork for those of us who have been taught to think about personal and individual achievement; fascinating, incredible stories that give us a way different perspective on things that are as germane for us today as they were back then.