MEDFORD — County Highway 12 from County Highway 17 to County Highway 23 will be closed starting Monday April 6, 2020 to resume construction. A detour will be posted using County Road 111 and County Highway 23.
Steele County began construction of the highway in 2019 but experience significant delays due to utility conflicts which extended the project into the 2020 season. The county is reconstructing the highway to meet current safety standards with wider shoulders and flatter side slopes, to replace deteriorated pavement, and to improve drainage. The project will also make intersection improvements at County Highway 23 (W. Frontage Road). Work along County Highway 23 will be done under traffic, but lane closures with flaggers will be needed at times. Expect delays.
Construction is now expected to be completed by June 30. All dates are subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.
For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, visit: www.co.steele.mn.us/highway_construction.